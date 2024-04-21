Mercer County's new EMS company AmeriPro says its excited to serve the community

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Mercer County residents won't need to worry about a lack of ambulance services after city officials signed a contract with a new company, AmeriPro.

Starting Saturday, April 27, residents of Mercer County will see the new EMS team show up when they call, no matter the distance.

"The public expects that when they call 911 for a medical emergency that someone is going to arrive. They're going to receive top notch clinical care," explains Joe Rose who's AmeriPro's director of operations.

This switch comes after Mercer County ended a contract with its previous company, Raintree Health. Raintree Health says it closed its doors because of staffing and low wages. County residents also made complaints about a lack of service and delayed response times. On Friday, city officials signed with AmeriPro for the next three years.

"Based on what the run volume is in that area, we can really understand on our end the needs, the resources that will be needed to meet the needs of that community," Rose admits.

Rose says AmeriPro is excited to have the opportunity to work within the community and provide two new ambulances with the best equipment.

"Obviously the stretcher that we secure the patient to, to provide patient care. Oxygen on every ambulance," Rose describes the items used, "every ambulance in Mercer County will have a LUCAS device."

The LUCAS device provides mechanical chest compressions for a patient that may be in cardiac arrest. While in transportation, the device will continue to perform those chest compressions until they arrive at a hospital.

Additionally, the mobile emergency department carries bleeding control kits, tourniquets, chest seals, IV supplies, fluids, medications and many more essentials.

"We can really do a lot out of these ambulances and that's very important in rural systems where you may see an extended transporting time to the closest ER," said Rose. "We fully plan to be the long-term solution for Mercer County for medical services."

Rose says AmeriPro will host three hands-on CPR classes that's open to the public next week. Details have not been released yet, but you can visit its website for more information.

If you're an EMT or Paramedic looking for a job, AmeriPro in Mercer County is hiring. You can visit their careers tab for an application.

