Mild start to winter not stopping skiers at Perfect North

LAWRENCEBURG, In. (LEX 18) — It hasn't looked anything close to winter in Kentucky so far this season.

There's been more rain in the state than any chance of measurable snow.

However, that doesn't mean there isn't any nearby.

It just may take a trip across the state line to see it.

Perfect North Slopes has sat in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, for 44 winters.

A family business focused on helping people learn the ropes to shred down the slopes, whether skiing, snowboarding, or tubing.

Alex Perfect grew up hearing that mission and now carries it out as marketing operations director for Perfect North.

“Growing up here was amazing. Wintertime was always my favorite season," Perfect said.

"From skiing all day, being here, learning snowboard, watching and learning how to make snow. Just seeing the whole thing take place every year has been a lot of fun.”

Five chair lifts, 23 skiing and boarding trails, and 20 snow tubing lanes are spread throughout the Perfect North grouds at full strength.

Things have been downsized at the slopes due to the mild climate at the start of the year.

However, it hasn't stopped Perfect North leaders from welcoming people in.

“We’ve got a pretty state of the art snow making system. We just pump a lot of compressed air and compressed water into fan guns, spray the water in the air, and hopefully, it freezes as snow," Perfect said.

“We’ve got a halfway decent snow base. We’re only about 50 percent open at the moment, but we’re dealing with what we got, and we’re skiing and snowboarding every day."

Hundreds of people, from seasoned pros to young newbies, spread across the grounds despite the minimal snow.

Josh Wheat came down from Indianapolis last week to try snowboarding for the first time.

“First time here. It’s been going really well for me. A lot more physical ability than what I thought it would be to keep your balance and a lot of core strength to it. It’s been fun, though," Wheat said.

“It’s a cool facility. I wish there was some more snow out here. That way, it’s not as hard when you hit, especially when you’re a first-timer. You hit quite a bit, but it’s still fun. I like it.”

According to Alex Perfect, the slopes bring in people from Kentucky, Tennessee, even as far south as Atlanta, Georgia.

Guests have enjoyed seeing Perfect North's variety and space for winter fun in an area that doesn't usually get steady snowfall.

Everybody’s out here from all ages and all backgrounds, so I think that’s pretty cool," Hannah Oelschlager said.

“I love this place. I think it’s really cool because you can go tubing, you can ski, you can snowboard, and you can interchange all of them, which I think is really nice, and they provide everything for you, and everyone here is really helpful.”

Perfect North is located at 19074 Perfect Place Lane in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

Roughly an hour and a half drive from Lexington.

If you want to learn more about the slopes, click here.