LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A minor was shot in the 3000 block of Sprangler Drive near Kirklevington Park.

According to Lexington Police, they received a call of a shooting at 6:30 p.m.

Once they arrived, they found the juvenile with a gunshot wound. the victim was then transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects are reported at this time.

