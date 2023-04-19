Missing juvenile leads police on I-75 chase in stolen car

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A missing juvenile driving a stolen car led police on a chase on I-75 Wednesday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Madison County police received a call from Lexington police about a possible stolen car on I-75 being driven by a missing juvenile. Police say the car was tracked using Onstar and the last known location was at the 99-mile marker SB.

Police were also told the juvenile may have a stolen firearm.

Police identified the car and attempted to make a traffic stop near the 85-mile marker SB. The driver sped up and refused to stop.

The suspect passed several cars in the emergency lane nearly striking several construction barrels.

A request was made to Onstar to activate the deacceleration function on the car to slow it down. The car then stopped safely without crashing or causing any injuries.

The juvenile driver and male passenger were arrested.

Police found a shotgun inside the vehicle that was confirmed as stolen.

The juvenile was charged with evading police, wanton endangerment, speeding, reckless driving, receiving stolen property, and operating without a license.

The adult passenger, Christopher Michael Farroni-Tubberville of Ohio, was charged with receiving stolen property and unlawful transaction with a minor.

