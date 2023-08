LEE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating after a Lee County woman went missing on August 15 near Mays Subdivision Road.

According to KSP, 25-year-old Tiffany L. Goosey was reported missing on August 18.

Goosey is a white female, 5'3", 145 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Police ask that anyone with information to call 859-623-2404.