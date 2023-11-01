Missing Kentucky man considered armed and dangerous after allegedly breaking into home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man who was initially reported missing is now being called "armed and dangerous" after allegedly breaking into a home eight miles south of London, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office (LCSO).

The LCSO alleges that 39-year-old William D. Ragen broke into a home off Springcutt Road near Rocky Branch Road and is apparently armed with a machete.

Ragen is described as being five feet seven inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair, and wearing a black leather jacket.

If you see Ragen, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

A release from the Sheriff's Office says that he ran from law enforcement on Wednesday morning while appearing to be intoxicated and may be having mental issues.