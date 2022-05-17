Missing: Menifee County man last seen March 22

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Menifee County Sheriff's Office shared a missing person report for James "Jimmy" Smallwood.

Smallwood was last seen March 22, 2022, in Frenchburg, Ky. Smallwood is 5'8" and 140 lbs with sandy brown hair and blue eyes. He has a skull tattooed on his left forearm and "dad" tattooed on his knuckles.

He was last seen wearing a black and red hoodie with khaki pants and tan boots. He also had on a silver cross necklace.

Any information on regarding this case contact the Menifee County Sheriff’s Office M-F 8-4 at (606)-768- 3875 or contact Menifee County Dispatch 24/7 at (606) 768-9046.

