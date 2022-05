JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nicholasville Police Department has reported 4-year-old Harriet Wlemus from Faulkner Drive missing.

She was last seen wearing a blue jumpsuit and red shirt. Her hair is braided with white beads.

NPD says she was last seen a couple of hours ago and asks if anyone who lives in the Squire Lake area has seen her or footage of her to notify NPD at 859-887-5447.