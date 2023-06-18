Missing Wayne County man found four days later near creek bed

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was reported missing to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office on Friday around 3:00 p.m. after his car was found parked near Chriswell Cemetery Road off Kentucky Highway 167 south.

The sheriff's office notified the Wayne County Rescue Squad, along with other rescue agencies.

According to officials, the search continued until 9:40 p.m. due to dark conditions but resumed on Saturday around 9:00 a.m.

After 45 minutes of searching on Saturday, officials located the man on a creek bed, still conscious.

Wayne County Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene to treat the man, and the PHI Helicopter Service transferred the man to the University of Kentucky Medical Center, where he is expected to recover.

The investigation revealed that the man was walking his timber boundary lines on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. when he tripped and fell down an embankment and landed into a creek bed. The man remained there until search crews located him on Saturday.