Missing woman found dead in Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman reported missing in Whitley County Friday morning is found dead Saturday afternoon, according to the Whitley County Sheriff's Office.

A Golden Alert was issued for Stephanie Patterson, who went missing around 8 a.m. Friday.

48-year-old Patterson had last been seen walking away from her home in Corbin off Grove Road.

Just after 4 p.m. Saturday, Whitley County Sheriff Department posted an update on its Facebook page reporting Patterson's had been found dead.

Law enforcement do not believe there is any foul play in connection to Patterson's death and are asking for prayers for her family.

Patterson's death is an ongoing investigation being led by the Whitley County Sheriff's Office.