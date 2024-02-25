Mission in Scott County hosts first Coldest Night of the Year walk for homelessness

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) -- — Around 100 people gathered in Scott County for Kentucky's first Coldest Night of the Year walk.

The walk is meant to raise awareness about the challenges of homelessness, especially during the harsh winter weather.

One of Georgetown’s walk organizers says, "As you're walking today and your fingers start to get cold, and your toes start to hurt just a little bit, I want you to think what that would be like if you were trying to pitch a tent or put your sleeping bag out."

The event’s organizer was Gathering Place, which is a mission in Scott County. Coldest Night of the Year organizers say it’s the only homeless shelter in the county. This walk raises funds to help continue their work sheltering the unhoused during the coldest nights of the year.

Sherry Myers with Gathering Place says, "We're so excited it's our coldest night of the year walk. It's the first walk in Kentucky and it's the first walk for the gathering place."

Organizations and people from around Scott County wanted to make sure they participated to shed light on homelessness in the community.

One couple Matt and Ashley Nunn say, "Just wanted to come out and support -- number one a great organization here in Scott County. And the people that work there and give their time so that they are not alone."

Savanna Austin with A-List Salon in Georgetown says, "There's a lot of states right now that are trying to make it illegal for people to be homeless. So, I feel like this is a great time for a thing like this to be happening in the state of Kentucky."

For others this walk is an extension of the work they do in the county. They say this walk is about hope. Kelly Slone with Kingdom Mission Outreach says, "We go to give them hope and show them that somebody cares and loves them and that there is people out there that care."

Organizers hope that this walk is just one step in the right direction in helping end homelessness.