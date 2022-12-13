Mississippi State coach, former UK football assistant coach Mike Leach dies

Mississippi State University Head Coach and former University of Kentucky Coach Mike Leach passed away Monday night due to complications from a heart condition, according to a press release from Mississippi State Athletics. Leach was 61.

In a statement, the Leach family said: "Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father's life."

Leach spent two seasons at Kentucky. As Kentucky's offensive coordinator, Leach coached the Wildcat offense to six NCAA records, 41 Southeastern Conference records, and 116 school records in 22 games.

Leach was finishing his third season in Starkville.