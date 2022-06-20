Mistrial declared in case of Lexington bar shooting that killed one

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A mistrial has been declared in the case of a man accused of opening fire in a Lexington bar, killing one man and injuring another.

Larry Walters, 73, is charged with murder, first-degree assault, criminal mischief, and four counts of wanton endangerment in connection with the deadly 2019 shooting at Uncle 7’s Bar on Delzan Place in Lexington.

The shooting killed 68-year-old James Terry. Police said at the time that Walters had gotten into a physical altercation with Terry in the bar before the shooting.

Walters’ attorneys filed a motion on Sunday asking for a mistrial, arguing that they should not have been blocked from asking potential jurors about their stance on mental health defenses during jury selection last week.

Walters was 69 years old when the shooting happened. Witnesses said he’d had anywhere from two to six drinks in the six hours leading up to the shooting, according to the motion for mistrial.

Walters told detectives the next day that he did not remember the shooting. He “was shocked and remorseful when he was informed of his actions,” according to court records.

A bartender at the American Legion, where Walters had been prior to going to Uncle 7’s that day, said that she knew Walters well and that he’d been acting strange, according to the motion for mistrial.

An employee of Uncle 7’s also told police after the shooting that Walters had been acting “bizarre,” according to the motion. While at the bar, Walters had reportedly been talking to himself and didn’t seem to be communicating.

The employee of Uncle 7’s compared Walters’ behavior that day to someone he knew who was schizophrenic, according to the motion.

A new trial date in Walters’ case has not been set. A status hearing is set for July 1.