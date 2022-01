LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Martin Luther King Committee has decided to cancel tomorrow's Martin Luther King Freedom March due to snowy conditions.

"The committee acted out of an abundance of caution."

The Committee says organizers were not only concerned about the route of the march but also the condition of the roads people use to get to and from the event.

The MLK Unity Breakfast special will air Monday, January 17 at 11 a.m. or on MeTV at 8 a.m.

