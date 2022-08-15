Watch Now
News

Actions

Mobile FEMA centers open in Kentucky for flood victims

Severe Weather Appalachia-Coal Town
Brynn Anderson/AP
Volunteers help clean up dirt and debris off of the main street in downtown Fleming-Neon, Ky., on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The previous week's massive flooding damaged much of the town. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Severe Weather Appalachia-Coal Town
Posted at 4:57 PM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 16:57:42-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — New FEMA mobile disaster recovery centers have opened to assist Kentucky flood survivors.

The new centers are at the Magoffin County Health Department in Salyersville and the Owsley Recreation Center in Booneville.

The centers will be open on Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. They will reopen on Aug. 21 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Aug. 22-23 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Survivors in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, and Whitley counties can go to the mobile centers or any of the fixed centers for help.

They can also get assistance online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

You can help! Click to Donate

You can help! Click to Donate