Mobile FEMA centers open in Kentucky for flood victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — New FEMA mobile disaster recovery centers have opened to assist Kentucky flood survivors.

The new centers are at the Magoffin County Health Department in Salyersville and the Owsley Recreation Center in Booneville.

The centers will be open on Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. They will reopen on Aug. 21 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Aug. 22-23 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Survivors in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, and Whitley counties can go to the mobile centers or any of the fixed centers for help.

They can also get assistance online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app.