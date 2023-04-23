Lexington home damaged after kitchen fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington fire crews responded to the 1300 block of Canonero Drive for reports of a fire Sunday evening.

When officials arrived on the scene, they discovered heavy black smoke coming from the rear of the home.

According to officials, there were no occupants at the home and no injuries.

Investigators on the scene determined that the fire started in the kitchen.

Officials say the house will be unlivable, but they put the fire out before it destroyed the entire structure.

