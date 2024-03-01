Monopoly escape room in Lexington: Can you get out of jail?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Park Place, Pacific Avenue, Boardwalk.

Most people are familiar with that neighborhood.

When it comes to board games, Monopoly is one of the biggest household names.

Families have spent generations taking a chance, hoping to avoid going directly to jail.

However, a new attraction in Lexington has people purposefully putting themselves behind bars.

Monopoly: Get Out of Jail escape room—courtesy of Breakout Games in Lexington.

“Unfortunately, you landed on go straight to jail. Here, you are placed into your cell. There are a couple amenities here. We do have our waterworks sink and faucet handy, your standard Monopoly city jail uniform, Breakout Games assistant manager Jimmy Carotenuti said.

A seemingly sparse prison cell welcomes you into this new puzzle room, one of 13 unique escape spaces Breakout Games offers.

It’s jam-packed with nods to the nostalgic board game.

A community chest, electric company, waterworks, railroads, etc.

All that and more are represented in a space more than meets the eye.

While Carotenuti couldn’t give away all the secrets, he enjoyed seeing how different people approached making a jailbreak.

"It's very interesting to see how many different ways anyone can come up with the same solution to one puzzle,” Carotenuti said.

“It's always going to be the same answer, but there's so many ways to get to it, and I think that's very interesting. Seeing how those groups really navigate amongst themselves to get to that answer."

Groups of up to eight people can take on the Get Out of Jail escape room.

If you want to try it out for yourself, click here.