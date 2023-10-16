Montgomery Co. deputy charged with DUI; Tito’s found in patrol car, citation says

A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy was charged with driving under the influence Saturday, according to court records.

Deputy Bryan Beane is accused of hitting a telephone pole while driving his patrol car in Menifee County, according to his arrest citation. He told the responding Kentucky State Police trooper that he had been drinking Tito’s vodka and that the bottle was in the patrol car, according to the citation.

The trooper found the bottle, about ¾ empty, in the center console, according to the citation.

“I could smell the odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his person,” the trooper wrote in the citation. “He was very lethargic, slow to react to commands, sluggish, couldn’t keep balance, and eyes were watery and bloodshot.”

Beane struggled with field sobriety tests, according to the citation.

Beane refused a blood draw, but a warrant was issued and executed for the draw, according to the citation. The citation showed his breath test registered his alcohol levels at .177 while the blood test was still pending.

The crash happened on U.S.-460 in Means, Ky., not long after midnight on Saturday, according to the citation.

Beane was booked into the Montgomery County Regional Jail before bonding out, according to the jail. It was not immediately clear how long Beane was held at the jail or what his bond was set at.

LEX 18 reached out to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office for comment but was told by a dispatcher that the sheriff's office was closed for the day.