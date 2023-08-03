Montgomery Co. Schools addresses recent losses of teacher, student

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's been a hard week for the Montgomery County School District as they mourn the loss of a teacher and a former student.

Tuesday, the Montgomery County School District lost one of its teachers, 53-year-old Mitchell Spartman, and Wednesday, it lost a former student, 18-year-old Braxton Willoughby. The district's superintendent, Dr. Matt Thompson, says this is something the whole community is feeling.

"We know that these losses — they impact everybody in ways that some people feel now, and some people may feel later, and just know that we're here for whatever we can do,” says Dr. Thompson.

He explains that Spartman would have been going into his 27th year with the district. He taught at three separate schools in the district and was most recently a special education teacher at Montgomery County High School. Thompson describes him as a "gentle soul."

Dr. Thompson explains, "He worked with some of our students who need the most support and very much made a connection with them — was a loved staff member by all."

Braxton Willoughby died last night in Lexington after an accident at a construction zone near the Clays Ferry Bridge. He was working on the site when he was hit by a tire that came off a passing car. He was on Montgomery County High School's football team, and just graduated in May.

His senior quote was Matthew 10:33, which reads, "But whosoever shall deny me before men, him will I also deny before my Father who is in heaven."

Dr. Thompson says, "The way I've heard Braxton described is very selfless, very much putting others ahead of himself."

The losses of this teacher and student aren't the only losses Montgomery County Schools has experienced recently. Thompson says that when losses like this occur — of a teacher or a student — the entire community is impacted.

He says, “In fact, over this last month, we had two other former students who passed away as well. You know the thing about when you lose a staff member and also a student, there are so many different ways they're connected with our entire school district and our entire community."

Dr. Thompson says counselors and resources are available for students and staff that need them.

He says, "Hopefully, we'll be able to do some things that will remember both Mr. Spartman and Braxton."

The school district says it will continue to be a resource for people grieving in the community.