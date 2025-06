MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help in finding 14-year-old Aleyah Carmona, who was last seen leaving her home on foot Tuesday night.

Officials reported that deputies used thermal drones, cell phone pings, and talked to her family and friends in an attempt to find her.

Officials asked that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Carmona, contact the office at 859-498-8704 or dispatch at 859-498-8720.