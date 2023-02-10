Montgomery County Schools briefly goes on lockdown after student allegedly makes threatening comment

MT. STERLING, Ky. (LEX 18) — Montgomery County Schools briefly went on lockdown on Friday after school officials say a student made a threatening comment.

The school district says after hearing about rumors of a student making a threatening statement, school and local law enforcement officials conducted an immediate investigation and quickly identified the student. They determined that they did make a threatening comment; however, at no point was anyone in danger.

"The situation has been completely taken care of and appropriate disciplinary action along with law enforcement coordination will occur," the school district said in a statement. "The procedures that we have in place allowed us to handle this situation with little disruption to the other students in the building."

The school district says students remained in class during the lockdown and have now resumed their class schedule.