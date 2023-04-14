Monticello police officer involved in motorcycle crash, critically injured

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Monticello police officer was involved in a crash involving a car and motorcycle on Hal Rogers Parkway and KY 30 on Thursday.

According to officials, a Nissan SUV driven by 70-year-old Joan Gill turned into the path of a Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 50-year-old Jeramy Thompson.

Thompson was traveling westbound on the parkway, while Gill was heading eastbound and attempting to turn onto KY 30.

The Monticello Police Department says that Thompson had just left an in-service training class in London when the accident occurred.

Due to the impact of the crash, Thompson was thrown from his motorcycle and suffered serious injuries. He was flown from the scene by PHI air ambulance to the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

Gill was taken to the St. Joseph Hospital in London.

This is an ongoing investigation.