Monticello woman arrested on felony charges including kidnapping, robbery

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Monticello woman has been arrested and charged with multiple felony charges, including kidnapping and robbery, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

According to a release from the office, Candace Crabtree and two unidentified males entered another man's home on Danny Flynn Road in the Eadsville area of Wayne County on Friday without permission. While inside, Crabtree and another male reportedly assaulted the victim and held him against his will for around two hours.

The release says that Crabtree held a knife to the victim's throat, saying several times that she would kill him.

The sheriff's office says that items around the house were broken, cables to security cameras were cut, and clothing items were removed from the house.

The victim later sought medical attention at the Wayne County Hospital Emergency Room and an arrest warrant was issued for Crabtree.

Crabtree was found and arrested on Saturday and charged with first-degree robbery, kidnapping, theft by unlawful disposition (more than $500 but less than $1,000), first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree criminal trespassing, engaging in organized crime, and first-degree assault (attempt).

Crabtree was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center and an investigation is ongoing.

