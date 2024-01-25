More Kentucky schools reopening after storm

It’s been well over a week since some Kentucky kids have been inside of a classroom.

More Kentucky schools will return to in-person learning on Thursday.

Estill, Wolfe, Owsley, and Pulaski Counties all made that announcement on Wednesday.

In Estill County, there’s either been no school or online school since the snow started falling last week. Superintendent Charlie Brock explained they have roads at higher elevations which had remained covered in snow.

He’s been out each day, monitoring the roads himself. At those elevations - and with the shade - there was still enough snow on Monday and Tuesday to necessitate canceling in-person classes.

“I appreciate everyone’s patience, it’s difficult for us to make sometimes but we always try to air on the side of caution for our kids because we want them to be safe,” Brock said.

Two school districts which will remain closed tomorrow are Floyd and Clay counties.