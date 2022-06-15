More people donating plasma to cover the cost of inflation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Many people are turning to plasma donation hustles to help cover the rising costs of essentials like gas and groceries.

"I definitely needed the money and I figured out what it was used for," said longtime donor Antwon Faulkner.

He's been donating his plasma at CSL Plasma on and off for 18 years. Faulkner recently restarted to make some extra cash.

"Right now, it's really helping. Gas is high everything is really high and it's a really easy process. There is nothing really hard about it."

He also wants to break any stigma around being a donor.

"They think that everybody that donates doesn't have a job, doesn't have any money, and I'm like 'I have money,' said Faulkner.

With over 300 locations in the United States, CSL Plasma is one of the highest-paying plasma donation centers in the country.

In July, both Lexington donation locations are increasing payment, and donors can make up to 825 dollars donating for one month.

Assistant manager and longtime donor Benjamin Jones explained the recent uptick in donors have also led to people taking a new view on the donation process.

"We've seen a significant increase. They are seeing how easy and safe the process is and they are leaving here getting pad and they are leaving here with the satisfaction that they saved a life."