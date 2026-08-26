More than 200 dogs found on Metcalfe County property; two charged in animal cruelty investigation

EDMONTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Two Metcalfe County residents are facing charges after Kentucky State Police say investigators found more than 200 dogs living on their property, many suffering from health issues and lacking required rabies vaccinations.

According to Kentucky State Police Post 15 in Columbia, Michael W. York, 34, and Natasha N. York, 36, both of Edmonton, were charged following an animal cruelty investigation.

Investigators said the couple kept more than 200 dogs on their property. Troopers found many of the animals had not received required rabies vaccinations, while others were suffering from dehydration, internal parasites, malnutrition and other health conditions. Authorities said one dog was found with a broken leg.

The investigation was led by Trooper Trent Tooley and conducted in partnership with Guardians of Rescue, a nonprofit organization focused on animal welfare.

"My primary concern throughout this investigation was the welfare of these animals," Tooley said in a news release. "They depend on people to provide them with proper care, and when that responsibility is neglected, they have no way to speak for themselves."

As a result of the investigation, both Michael and Natasha York were charged with second-degree cruelty to animals and failure to vaccinate dogs against rabies.

State police said the investigation remains ongoing.