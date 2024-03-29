More than 30 years later, Lexington family continues Easter egg hunt tradition

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Wingate family is busy making eggs ahead of their annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday.

They've invited the entire community out for more than 30 years to celebrate the holiday.

Jacklyn Wingate-Harris explains, "I had a grandson and we put him out there in the backyard to hunt some eggs and then I got all the kids in the community -- you know they all came around that's how it got started."

Now, this hunt has grown. It started at Jacklyn's house in Lexington, but then it moved to her sister Ida Wingate's home on Bishop Drive. They have more than 300 eggs made, some with candy and others with prizes. There are also golden eggs.

"The golden egg prizes, mostly it's money.... Especially for the older kids, most of them it's money,” says Jacklyn.

There's gonna be something for everyone, kids of all ages. The family has even had egg hunts for adults. They say one year, around 140 people came out.

Jacklyn says, "We do it free and also we feed them, after it's over with we give them hot dogs and chips, chili dogs."

The event is known for Ida's famous chili dogs. Jacklyn says, "We always have a plenty of everything."

Jacklyn says every year, it's fun to see how much fun the kids are having with their families.

"It's a beautiful thing I enjoy, it's enjoyable. It's beautiful and it's for the kids. It's nothing, or a lot to do anymore, but it's something, a plus."

The Easter Bunny is even hopping in. Jacklyn and her sister have been organizing this event for a while. Jacklyn says it’s amazing to watch the family's younger generations join in. She hopes they'll take this egg hunt on one day. But until then, she says, "I'm gonna keep going, as long as I can go, for the kids."

Saturday’s egg hunt will be held at Ida’s home on Bishop Drive in Lexington, beginning at 3:30 p.m.