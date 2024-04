LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington woman who recently became a quadruple amputee needs help modifying her home.

There is a GoFundMe to raise $350,000 for Cindy Mullins. The crowdsourced money will help make her home more accommodating to her needs with prosthetics and adaptive equipment.

Mullins lost her arms and legs after a kidney stone caused an infection, making her septic.

