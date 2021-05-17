Watch
More than a dozen fire departments battle large fire at Lincoln County tire shop

Posted at 4:59 PM, May 17, 2021
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Firefighters from more than a dozen departments are called to battle a large fire at a Lincoln County tire shop.

Lincoln Co. Emergency Management Director Don Gilliam says the fire started at around 2:45 p.m. Monday at SMS Tire Processing, located on Highway 618 in Crab Orchard. The fire caused the building to collapse.

The Lexington Fire Department is on the way with foam to help fight it. No injuries have been reported and there is no word as to what caused the fire.

SMS Tire Processing is a 3,000 square foot facility. The company is known for shredding tires in the area.

