Morehead police asking for help identifying who fired gunshots that hit government building

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police in Morehead are asking for help identifying whoever set up a target and fired a weapon that hit a government building.

The Morehead Police Department says at around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, some rounds of gunfire struck a building—which houses some state offices—and a vehicle in the parking lot of the 1200 block of US60. Police followed the path of the shots and found a target stand set up near a creak in the nearby community of Clearfield.

Police discovered shell casings there that they believe match the rounds at the building that was struck. They believe someone accidentally shot at the building during target practice and that it was not an intended shooting against any state agency.

Police are asking for help in identifying the people involved and are pursuing it as a case of wanton endangerment.

If you have any information, contact Morehead Police at (606) 784-7511.