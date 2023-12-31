Watch Now
Morehead police asking for the public's help locating missing children

Morehead Police Department
Posted at 3:38 PM, Dec 31, 2023
MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Morehead Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating two missing children, Hunter Stevens and Cassandra Erwin, who are both approximately 14 years old.

The post from the department on Facebook says the children are from the Clearfield/ Morehead area and were last seen on Sunday around 12 a.m. It is believed they ran away together.

If you have any information on their whereabouts you are asked to contact the Rowan County Sheriff's Office at 606-784-5446.

Additionally, Cassandra's family phone number is 606-571-3021 and Hunter's family phone is 606-713-3153.

