Morehead Police Department asking for public's help in cold case

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Morehead Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in a cold case that occurred May 1, 2001.

At approximately 6:00 a.m., Gary Lee Adkins Jr. was walking on West Main Street when he was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle.

The family of Adkins remains hopeful that this case can be solved.

Morehead Police Department requests anyone who may have information please contact Detective Caudill at 606-784-7511 or email ecaudill@cityofmorehead.net. You may remain anonymous.