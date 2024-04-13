Morehead police host armored truck challenge to raise funds for the Rowan County Special Olympics

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Saturday morning, Morehead Police Department hosted a fundraiser featuring an armored truck challenge designed to raise money for the Rowan County Special Olympics.

The fundraiser featured several teams comprised of community members competing to see who could pull the massive twenty-ton truck to the finish line the fastest.

Kerri Moran was pleased to see a good turnout, saying, "It's wonderful for the community. They always come together. They support us no matter what."

Even with a competition like this one, it doesn't matter who wins or loses; instead, it's about finishing, says Donna Oakley, the coach for the Rowan County Special Olympics.

Both Kerri and Donna hold a special place in their hearts for these athletes "It makes my heart open up ten times more when I see them complete anything," Donna said.

Kerri couldn't be happier, stating, "They stole my heart. I love them. I have a passion for them. I can't imagine do anything else to make me any happier."

Morehead came together in a big way, raising over $1,500. The Olympics will take place the first week of June at the Eastern Kentucky campus.