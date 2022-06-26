Morehead Police need help in finding a missing teen

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Morehead Police Department need help to find a teen who has gone missing.

Lilly is 5-foot tall weighing approximately 115 pounds with black hair. She was last seen leaving her residence on KY 801 at 2:40 p.m. on Sunday.

She was seen wearing a black and blue long sleeve shirt that reads "Stranger Things" in red lettering, a pair of dark blue pajama pants with peach and white colored stars on them and is possibly heading towards the Clearfield area.

If you have any information, please contact the Morehead Police Department at (606)-784-7511.