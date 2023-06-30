Morehead Police locate missing 11-year-old boy

Update

The Morehead Police Department reports that Braylon Overbey was found safe.

Original Story

Morehead Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing child.

MPD reports that 11-year-old Braylon Overbey has been missing since around 1:25 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Police say Overbey is approximately 5'8, 130-135 pounds, and was last seen wearing a long sleeve Pokemon hoodie, baseball cap, shorts, and red & black Nike shoes.

Please contact MPD at 606-784-7511 if you have any information on Braylon's whereabouts.

