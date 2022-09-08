Morehead State professor dies in drowning at Herrington Lake

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A professor at Morehead State University has died after drowning at Herrington Lake.

According to Deputy Coroner Dan Eades, the incident occurred at Midlake Marina. The coroner says Gary Lafleur, of Frankfort, fell off the back of his boat at the ramp.

The coroner says Lafleur's wife attempted to rescue him from the water but was unsuccessful. Once on scene, Burgin Fire and Rescue and Burgin Police entered the water and pulled Lafleur out of the water.

Officials performed CPR on Lafleur, and EMS was also on the scene. He was transported to James Haggin Hospital where he later died.

Lafleur was a professor at Morehead State University for 50 years. Officials say that Lafleur did not have a life jacket on and didn't know how to swim.