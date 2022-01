MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Saturday, Morgan County Deputy Officer Alex Spencer died in an accidental shooting.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff, Deputy Spencer joined the office in March of 2021 and was about to graduate from the department of criminal justice.

Officer Spencer is survived by his wife and two young children.

Click here if you would like to make a donation to his family.

Spencer's funeral arrangements are pending.