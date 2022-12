LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Morgan Wallen is making a stop in Kentucky in April as part of his "One Night at a Time" tour.

Wallen is performing Thursday, April 20 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville with special guests Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman.

Verified fan registration is open through 11:59 p.m. December 4. Ticketmaster will send an email December 6 with presale information. Presale starts December 7.

General public tickets are on sale Friday, December 9.

