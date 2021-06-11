Most COVID-19 restrictions lifted Friday across Kentucky

Friday marks a historic day in the fight against COVID-19 as most restrictions are lifted across the commonwealth.

After about a year of masking up, Kentuckians can now ditch the protective covering in most situations. Capacity limits have also been lifted.

Gov. Andy Beshear said the restrictions can be lifted thanks to the state's high vaccination rate as more than 2.1 million people have received at least one vaccine dose statewide.

"The reason we can do that: vaccines," Gov. Beshear said. "These things are miracles. The reason we can do that, vaccines. These things are miracles."

Mask mandates are still in effect where people are most vulnerable including hospitals, long-term care facilities, schools, homeless shelters, and jails. Some businesses may also require patrons to wear a mask.

Friday at 12:30 p.m. also marks Beshear's final COVID-19 press briefing. The news conference can be streamed on the LEX 18 Facebook page, online, and on all streaming apps.