Most Fayette County Public Schools to reopen on Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nearly all schools in Fayette County Public will return to class on Wednesday following severe storms.

FCPS officials say all but four schools will return to a regular schedule on Wednesday, March 8.

Garden Springs Elementary, James Lane Allen Elementary, and Winburn Middle are still without power and will remain closed. Should power be restored to any of those three schools before 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, the school district will inform families and staff members to return to a regular schedule tomorrow.

Southern Middle School will operate on a remote learning schedule after a fire caused damage to the school last week.

"Although we are excited to reopen, I ask that everyone be prepared for operational hiccups due to road closures, intersections that remain without power, and possible staffing challenges due to the fact that roughly 13,000 homes in Fayette County still do not have electricity," said Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Demetrus Liggins. "We ask families to talk with their children about any unique situations in their neighborhood that students need to be aware of as they travel to and from school."

Decisions about make-up days and changes to the school calendar will be announced after spring break.