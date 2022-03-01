Mother accused of abandoning son arrested in Kentucky to be extradited to Ohio

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Scott County Circuit Clerk confirms that Heather Adkins signed a waiver to be extradited to Ohio.

Police say Adkins abandoned her son in Ohio on February 24 and was later arrested in Scott County.

According to WCPO, Heather Adkins' young son, who is non-verbal, with autism, was found wandering alone in the dark Thursday night.

An arrest warrant for child endangerment was subsequently filed against Adkins, according to WCPO.

On Saturday night, Georgetown Police responded to a gas station in Georgetown Clark's Pump-N-Shop on Canewood Blvd for an unwanted subject.

Nick Lazaroff

The arresting officer told LEX18 News that when he got there, he found Adkins. When he ran her social security number, he found a warrant from 2011 for "failure to pay" court fees or fines after she was found driving without insurance.

Adkins was arrested and is now behind bars at the Scott County Detention Center.

At the time, the officer said he was not aware of the Ohio warrant for child endangerment.

Due to Adkins signing the waiver of extradition, it is now up to Hamilton County, Ohio authorities to transport her back to Ohio.