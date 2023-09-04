Mother and child rescued after falling from dam in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A mother and son were rescued after falling from the dam on Beaver Creek Sunday morning, according to a Monticello PD Facebook page.

Rescue crews responded to a call at 11 a.m. of a mother and child who had fallen more than 10 feet from the dam, a few hundred yards from Pump Station Bridge.

Crews gained access to the victims by hiking to the dam on a trail behind Kennett's Antiques.

"Thankfully, the mother, Shell West, had regained consciousness and neither the mother nor the child were seriously injured," the post said.

Guided by his older brother, the 4-year-old was carried by Lt. Josh Asberry to a waiting ambulance and transported to the Wayne County Hospital for treatment and observation, according to Monticello PD.

After being assisted up the steep trail by rescue squad members, West went to Wayne County Hospital by private vehicle.