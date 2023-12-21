Watch Now
News

Actions

Mother of Crystal Rogers files lawsuit against Brooks Houck

houck.jpg
Family of Crystal Rogers
houck.jpg
Posted at 4:39 PM, Dec 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-21 16:40:39-05

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hours after a suspect in her daughter's murder faced his charges, we've learned that Crystal Rogers' mother is suing Brooks Houck.

Houck was the main suspect after Rogers disappeared in 2015. Houck, Joseph Lawson, and Steven Lawson were charged this year with her murder.

Sherry Ballard, along with Rogers' four children, filed a lawsuit Monday against Houck.

She's suing him for wrongful death and four counts of loss of consortium on the children's behalves. She's seeking a trial by jury in that case.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18