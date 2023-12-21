Mother of Crystal Rogers files lawsuit against Brooks Houck

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hours after a suspect in her daughter's murder faced his charges, we've learned that Crystal Rogers' mother is suing Brooks Houck.

Houck was the main suspect after Rogers disappeared in 2015. Houck, Joseph Lawson, and Steven Lawson were charged this year with her murder.

Sherry Ballard, along with Rogers' four children, filed a lawsuit Monday against Houck.

She's suing him for wrongful death and four counts of loss of consortium on the children's behalves. She's seeking a trial by jury in that case.