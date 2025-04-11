Mother reflects on who her daughter was days after Madison Co. crash

MADISON COUNTY, KY. (LEX 18) — The family of a Richmond woman killed in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday is looking back on who she was.

Victoria McQueary, 27, is a woman of many talents. From playing three different instruments to pursuing her passion while working as an office manager at CHI St. Joseph Hospital and taking on the world of modeling.

"She was just unique, she just loved people," said Marcia McQueary, Victoria's mom. "She just always put on clothes and pretending she was modeling down the runway or something, but she did some runway modeling. All of this she did on her own."

Victoria McQueary graduated from EKU in 2020 and recently had plans to travel to Japan with her brother. She was even practicing Japanese.

Those plans were cut short after Victoria was killed in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Richmond Road and Berea Bypass on Wednesday morning.

The collision is still under investigation, and the second driver's identity has not been released to LEX 18.

"I had gotten an alert on my life 360 that there was a crash. So I immediately texted her to say 'hey are you okay?' And she never responded so I tried to call her twice and she wouldn't pick up. So my son went and drove over there," recalls Marcia McQueary.

Marcia McQueary says surrounding herself with memories of Victoria is the only way for her to feel closer. "For me coming to her apartment and just going through her things for me is kind of a mild healing for me because I feel like I'm close to her. So for now this is how I'm dealing with it."

If you'd like to help the McQueary family during this time, you can go to her Venmo to donate: $jm1996forever

A memorial visitation for Victoria is scheduled for Monday, April 14, from 5-7 p.m. in Berea.