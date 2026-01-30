Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mother, toddler taken to hospital after icy roads cause vehicle to flip in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A mother and her one-year-old son were taken to a hospital Thursday afternoon after Graves County officials say their vehicle hit a patch of ice and snow, causing it to flip.

According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, they responded to KY 1748 West on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a vehicle that had overturned, with an adult and toddler inside.

The sheriff's office says an investigation reveals that a woman traveling eastbound in a 2019 Nissan Sentra hit a patch of ice and snow, left the right shoulder of the roadway, and struck an embankment, causing the vehicle to overturn and come to rest on its top.

Upon arrival at the scene, officials say the woman was still in the car, secured by her seat belt, and her son was in a child safety seat; both were safely removed from the vehicle.

According to the sheriff's office, both were taken to Jackson Purchase Medical Center by EMS to be evaluated for possible minor injuries.

The sheriff's office says that several neighbors and motorists stopped to assist before first responders arrived on the scene.

