Motorcycle crash shuts down Man o' War Blvd

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police are reporting that a crash involving a motorcycle has shut down a portion of Man o' War Blvd in Lexington.

Around 6:45, police responded to an injury collision involving a motorcycle and SUV at the intersection of Man o' War Blvd and Rio Dosa Drive.

Police say one person was transported to the hospital. No word on their condition.

The inner loop of Man o' War Blvd between Palumbo Drive and Richmond Road is currently closed. There is no estimated time of reopening.