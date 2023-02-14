Watch Now
News

Actions

Motorcycle crash shuts down Man o' War Blvd

20230213_195607.jpg
LEX 18
20230213_195607.jpg
Posted at 8:38 PM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 20:38:46-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police are reporting that a crash involving a motorcycle has shut down a portion of Man o' War Blvd in Lexington.

Around 6:45, police responded to an injury collision involving a motorcycle and SUV at the intersection of Man o' War Blvd and Rio Dosa Drive.

Police say one person was transported to the hospital. No word on their condition.

The inner loop of Man o' War Blvd between Palumbo Drive and Richmond Road is currently closed. There is no estimated time of reopening.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community