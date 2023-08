NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Jessamine County Sheriff's Office reports that a motorcyclist is dead after a crash Monday evening.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Jessamine Station Road between Frankfort Ford Road and Grows Mill Road.

Officials say the crash involved an SUV and a motorcycle.

The sheriff's office says the road is back open.

