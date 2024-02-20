Motorcyclist dead in Madison County crash

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Madison County Monday evening.

KSP Richmond Post was contacted around 8 p.m. Monday to respond to a crash on Mt. Vernon Road in Madison County.

KSP investigation indicates that 44-year-old Jackson Curtis of Berea was driving a 2003 Chevy Silverado on Slate Lick Road and attempted to make a left turn onto Mt. Vernon Road.

Curtis, while making the turn, crossed into the path of a motorcycle driven by 25-year-old Jeffrey Crowe of Berea.

Crowe was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County Coroner.

Curtis was transported to Baptist Health in Richmond with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

