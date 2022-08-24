Police: Motorcyclist dies after collision on New Circle Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A motorcyclist has died while traveling along New Circle Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the motorcyclist was traveling in the emergency lane of the inner loop of East New Circle Road at Meadow Lane when it struck a white van that was attempting to turn onto New Circle. The motorcyclist later died from injuries sustained from the collision.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The accident is under investigation and Lexington Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is on scene. The inner loop is currently closed between Bryan Avenue and Meadow Lane.