Motorcyclist fighting for their life after crashing in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police spent the early hours of Saturday morning investigating a motorcycle crash in Lexington.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. at West Second Street and North Broadway.

According to Lexington Police, officers found one person hurt.

They were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As of now, law enforcement haven't shared if any other vehicles were involved with the crash or what caused the motorcyclist to get hurt.

Police did have roads shutdown this morning during their investigation.